Did you attend a historically black college or university? Tell us about your experience

Mar 20, 2019 | 6:00 AM
President Trump visits with leaders of historically black colleges and universities at the White House in 2017. (Getty Images)

Howard.

Spelman.

Florida A&M.

Since the establishment of Cheyney University in 1837, millions of students have received degrees from historically black colleges and universities. Most of the schools were created after the Civil War and before segregation became illegal. They are found as far north as Pennsylvania and as far west as Texas and Oklahoma, but a majority of the more than 100 HBCUs nationwide are concentrated in the South.

As part of an upcoming exploration of HBCUs, The Times is asking you to share your experiences with these historically black institutions.

