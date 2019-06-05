Advertisement

Migrant arrests at U.S.-Mexico border surge to largest monthly total in more than a decade

By Associated Press
Jun 05, 2019 | 11:50 AM
| HOUSTON
Migrant arrests at U.S.-Mexico border surge to largest monthly total in more than a decade
Migrants wait to be loaded into a van by U.S. Border Patrol agents after being detained when they crossed illegally into the United States from Mexico on Wednesday in El Paso. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

The U.S. Border Patrol says a new record was set in May for the number of migrant families apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Agents apprehended 132,887 people in May, the largest figure in more than a decade. It set a record with 84,542 adults and children apprehended. Another 11,507 people were children traveling alone, and 36,838 were single adults.

Advertisement

Border Patrol officials warned on Wednesday they didn't have the money or facilities to care for the surge in migrants.

Most families are from Central America and expected to request asylum. Photos of families waiting in jam-packed cells and in outdoor enclosures have sparked outrage. Six children have died after being detained in the last year.

Officials said they don't expect a traditional decline in migration due to hotter summer weather this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement