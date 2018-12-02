'America has lost a patriot and humble servant': Tributes and condolences pour in for George H.W. Bush

Bush embodied the ideals and stoicism of a nation. His Navy plane was shot down in World War, but not before he delivered his bombs. His two terms as vice president under Ronald Reagan ushered in a new conservatism, which would help elect Bush president in 1988 and lead to the fall of the Berlin Wall. But his inability to resonate with voters and his aloofness to the U.S.’s faltering economy cost him reelection. Less than a decade later, though, he and his wife, Barbara, watched as their son George W. Bush was sworn in as the country’s 43rd president.