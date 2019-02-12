Questions from 'El Chapo' jury hint at disagreement on the panel

The men and women faced with deciding the infamous drug boss’ fate have a particularly difficult group of charges to scrutinize — there are 10 counts in a 25-page charging document covering accusations that he sold and manufactured hundreds of tons of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin; conspired to murder a host of rivals; and helped run one of the world’s largest international drug cartels. Jurors have all the counts laid out on an eight-page verdict sheet, which came with some 60 pages of instructions.