‘El Chapo’ prosecutors may have ‘outsmarted themselves’ with complex charges, expert says

So what’s going on? The men and women faced with deciding the infamous drug boss’ fate have a particularly complex set of charges to parse through — there are 10 counts in a 25-page charging document covering accusations that he sold and manufactured hundreds of tons of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin; conspired to murder a host of rivals; and helped run one of the world’s largest international drug cartels. Jurors have all the counts laid out on what’s called a verdict sheet, which is eight pages long. They also had more than two hours of instruction on how to decide on the charges, some of which are interlinked. Some counts come with multiple yes or no questions jurors must answer, and one, the first count, includes 27 separate violations to decide upon.