A tip from the highway patrol: Carpooling with the dead doesn't mean you get to use the HOV lane

There was the man in Washington who tried to beat an HOV violation by putting a hoodie on a plastic skeleton he’d had at home. Or the California man who claimed the articles of incorporation for his business that rested on the passenger seat — minus a seat belt — were his passenger while he zipped along in the HOV lane of Highway 101. And the Arizona woman who argued in court that her fetus was legitimate extra passenger that should count toward using the carpool lane. The judge disagreed.