Was the fatal shooting of a Houston 7-year-old racially motivated?

On Aug. 30, 2017, a white man in a pickup opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle at a group of black people in a car about six miles from where Jazmine was shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Two people were injured: A’Vonta Williams, 22, who had been riding with his then-girlfriend’s family, was shot in both legs. His girlfriend’s grandmother was shot in the stomach. No one was killed, and the shooting, which occurred soon after Hurricane Harvey struck the city, remains unsolved.