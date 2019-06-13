25 officers injured in Tennessee after U.S. Marshals fatally shoot felony suspect

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force went to a Frayser home to look for a suspect with felony warrants. Marshals saw the man get into a vehicle and ram task force vehicles several times before getting out with a weapon, McAlister said. Marshals opened fire, striking the man, who died at the scene. McAlister did not say how many marshals fired or how many times the man was shot.