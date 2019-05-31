Bernie Sanders launches his California team fueled by small-donor cash and a grassroots network

Shelli Jackson, a campaign operative on several legislative races and an advisor to the Legislature, will be the lead statewide staffer. Regional efforts will be headed by other veteran campaign hands, including Daniel Andalon in the Los Angeles region and Robert Dempsey in the San Diego area. The Inland Empire and Orange County operation will be led by Samuel Sukaton. Melissa Byrne, who was Sanders’ digital director in New Hampshire in 2016, will be the volunteer coordinator in California. The campaign has also hired Sand Brim, who was a speechwriter for the state and national nurses union, to be its California policy advisor.