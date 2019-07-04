Trump’s 4th of July speech inserts politics and protests into national celebration

Fourth of July celebrations in Washington usually bring Democrats and Republicans together to mark the national holiday while taking a break from partisan politics.
Not this year.
With tanks on the streets of the nation’s capital, military jet flyovers and a presidential address on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, President Trump is injecting his trademark over-the-top style — as well as his divisive personality — into the traditional fireworks display at the National Mall.
While most presidents have steered clear of Fourth of July festivities to avoid politicizing the day, Trump has been personally involved in the details of the planning — much to the frustration of local officials and residents in the predominantly liberal city.
Ever since Trump’s 2017 visit to watch France’s Bastille Day celebration, he has pressed for a similar event at home. He initially tried to organize a military parade on Veterans Day, but plans fell apart amid opposition from the local government and estimates that the costs would run into the tens of millions of dollars. Even some Pentagon officials bristled at such an overt public display of American military power.
Some of those same ideas will be part of Thursday’s celebration, including a military parade and flyovers.
The administration has not released a taxpayer price tag for the Fourth of July celebration. But based on the usual expense of mobilizing such equipment and personnel, and flying the kind of military aircraft to be displayed, the costs could easily run into the millions of dollars.
Trump’s participation is expected to draw numerous protests from groups accusing him of trying to turn a national holiday into a campaign rally focused on himself.
“We know that July 4th has traditionally been a holiday where people put aside their partisan differences and celebrate the nation, and presidents tend to stay away from July 4th and not polarize it,” said Medea Benjamin, founder of the feminist antiwar activist group Code Pink. “And here comes Trump and says, ‘Aha! This will be about me.’”
Local officials in Washington have long resisted Trump’s efforts for a military parade, citing among other things the potential damage to city streets from rumbling tanks.
“We have said it before, and we’ll say it again: Tanks, but no tanks,” the D.C. City Council tweeted Monday.
Councilman David Grosso said in a statement that he is “dismayed and alarmed” about Trump’s planned celebration.
“This holiday has always been for the people to celebrate our founding, including the immigrants – both forced and voluntary – who make up our country along with the indigenous peoples who preceded us,” he said. “The military should not be the focus of this day, and it’s absolutely inappropriate to have tanks riding down our local streets to support a political rally.”
Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), a nonvoting House member who represents the district, called Trump’s event a logistical “nightmare.”
She noted that while district authorities began preparing for the standard Fourth of July celebration nearly a year ago, law enforcement and security officials have had comparatively little time to get ready for Trump’s speech.
She added that the Trump administration has still not repaid the city for the nearly $7 million it spent to help fund his inauguration in January 2017.
That puts the district “between a rock and a hard place,” she said. “It’s very reluctant to spend its own funds, but it obviously doesn’t want to have less than full security at this event.”
Code Pink plans to fly a giant balloon caricature of Trump in a diaper holding a cellphone. The balloon is identical to the 20-foot-tall balloon that figured prominently in a series of demonstrations during Trump’s visit to Britain earlier this month.
Protesters hope to fly the balloon near the 17th Street entrance to the Lincoln Memorial, where it will be visible to the president as he delivers his remarks.
A spokesperson for the National Park Service did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Other critics suggested that Trump stood to benefit financially from the scaled-up celebration, which he has personally touted in recent days. The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington noted that prices for Trump’s Washington hotel have “skyrocketed” over the holiday weekend.
“It’s likely that his supporters and political allies plan to descend on his hotel around the holiday, which would come as no surprise, given that no modern president has so blatantly profited from his political position before, or centered the 4th of July celebration so squarely around himself,” CREW digital communications associate Linnaea Honl-Stuenkel wrote on the group’s website.
Democrats also complained that they are being shut out of some of the festivities. Trump has offered tickets in a VIP area to prominent party donors, the Huffington Post reported.
Trump also gave 5,000 tickets to the Defense Department, spokesperson Tom Crosson said in a statement Wednesday.
A Republican National Committee spokesperson said it’s typical for the RNC to receive a “small number of tickets” to events organized by a Republican president.
The Trump administration has defended the planned celebration.
“For the first time in many years, the World War II Memorial and areas around the Reflecting Pool will be open for the public to enjoy a stunning fireworks display and an address by our Commander-in-Chief,” Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a statement on June 19. “We are excited to open these new areas so that more visitors may experience this year’s Independence Day celebration in our nation’s capital.”
In addition to Trump’s speech, this year's National Independence Day Parade will march down Constitution Avenue, next to the National Mall, for 10 blocks.
The city’s usual Fourth of July fireworks celebration — a display that typically takes place at the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool — was moved to West Potomac Park, behind the Lincoln Memorial.
There is “a multi-agency communication in effect” between the Park Police and the White House to coordinate details of the event, Park Police spokesperson Sgt. Eduardo Delgado said. He declined to provide more details about preparations for Trump’s speech, citing security concerns associated with public appearances by a sitting president.
The District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department referred questions to the mayor’s office. A spokesperson there did not respond to multiple requests for comment.