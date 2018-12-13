Advertisement

Police say teen suspect is killed at Indiana middle school shooting

By Associated Press
Dec 13, 2018 | 6:45 AM
| Richmond, Ind.
Authorities say a teenage suspect has been killed at an eastern Indiana middle school.

Indiana State Police say in a Twitter post that no other students were reported injured in Thursday morning’s shooting at Dennis Middle School in Richmond.

No other details were immediately available, and messages left with police by the Associated Press weren’t immediately returned. Police say a spokesman will soon be at the scene to provide more information.

Richmond is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles east of Indianapolis.
