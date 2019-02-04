From word count to opposition responses — here's how the State of the Union address has changed

Ronald Reagan began the practice of inviting individuals in order to honor them for singular achievements or to personify messages in the speech. In 1982, Reagan acknowledged Lenny Skutnik, a federal employee who jumped into the Potomac River to help rescue survivors of an Air Florida plane crash. In 2003, George W. Bush kept one of his guest seats vacant to symbolize the "empty place many Americans will always have at their tables and in their lives because of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001,” the White House said. Obama in 2013 invited more than two dozen Americans whose lives had been affected by gun violence. In 2018, Trump invited parents who had lost children in the United States to the Central American MS-13 gang, addressing in his speech how “open borders have allowed drugs and gangs to pour into our most vulnerable communities.”