Trump tells Pelosi he plans to give State of the Union address in House despite her security concern

President Trump informed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he plans to deliver the State of the Union address Tuesday from the House despite her request — and her authority — to delay the speech because of security concerns until the partial government shutdown has ended.
“There are no security concerns regarding the State of the Union address,” Trump wrote her on Wednesday. "Therefore I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and the Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union.”
The Constitution does not mandate that the president deliver an annual address to the legislative branch, a tradition that began in 1933, but only that he “shall from time to time” report to Congress on the state of the nation and recommend any measures to take. Also, Congress must approve a resolution allowing him to speak to a joint session of the House and Senate.
In his letter, Trump referred to Pelosi’s initial Jan. 3 invitation to speak on Jan. 29, while brushing past her Jan. 16 letter requesting that, given the ongoing shutdown was ongoing, he either postpone the annual address or submit his remarks in writing.
“I look forward to seeing you on the evening of January 29th in the chamber of the House of Representatives,” Trump wrote. “It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule and, very importantly, on location!”