Now it's Texas' time to bid farewell to George H.W. Bush

Long after he left office, Bush continued his role as the city’s senior statesman. Last year, he brought the four fellow living former presidents to Texas A&M to raise more than $31 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. Houston residents grew accustomed to seeing Bush seated alongside his wife behind home plate at Houston Astros home games. It was Bush, a former college baseball player, who threw out the first pitch in Game 5 of last year’s World Series between the Astros and Dodgers at Minute Maid Park.