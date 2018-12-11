Time’s Person of the Year? Four journalists and a newspaper, ‘guardians’ in ‘the war on truth’

Time’s Person of the Year recognition for 2018 is shining a collective spotlight on “guardians” in what the magazine calls “the war on truth.”
The group is made up of four journalists and a newspaper that Time says “are representatives of a broader fight by countless others around the world.”
Time Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement Tuesday on NBC's “Today” show. The magazine recognizes the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world “for better or for worse” during the last year.
The “guardians” are slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., where five people were shot and killed at the newspaper’s offices in June; Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who has been arrested; and Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar for nearly a year.