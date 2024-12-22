The Times’ All-Star football team: Players of the Year

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel is the Los Angeles Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back of the year, lineman of the year and coach of the year.

Winners of The Times’ end-of-the-year award honoring the top player in Southland high school football:

Long Beach Poly’s DeSean Jackson, The Times’ 2004 player of the year, is tackled by Esperanza’s Mark Santoro on a kick return during a Southern Section Division 1 playoff semifinal.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.