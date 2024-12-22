Advertisement
The Times’ All-Star football team: Players of the Year

Long Beach Poly’s DeSean Jackson, The Times’ 2004 player of the year, is tackled by Esperanza’s Mark Santoro on a kick return during a Southern Section Division 1 playoff semifinal.
Winners of The Times’ end-of-the-year award honoring the top player in Southland high school football:

Year; Player; School; Pos.

2024; Brady Smigiel; Newbury Park; QB

2023; Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa; St. John Bosco; LB

2022; Dijon Stanley; Granada Hills; RB

2021; Mason Graham; Servite; DL

2021*; Matayo Uiagalelei; St. John Bosco; TE

2019; Bryce Young; Mater Dei; QB

2018; Bru McCoy; Mater Dei; WR

2017; JT Daniels; Mater; Dei; QB

2016; Wyatt Davis; St. John Bosco; OL

2015; Mique Juarez; North Torrance; LB

2014; Josh Rosen; St. John Bosco; QB

2013; Jaleel Wadood; St. John Bosco; S

2012; Thomas Duarte; Mater Dei; WR/LB

2011; Su’a Cravens; Vista Murrieta; RB/WR/LB

2010; De’Anthony Thomas; Crenshaw; RB/DB

2009; Cody Fajardo; Servite; QB

2008; Taylor Martinez; Corona Centennial; QB

2007; Matt Barkley; Mater Dei; QB

2006; Aaron Corp; Orange Lutheran; QB

2005; Toby Gerhart; Norco; RB

2004; DeSean Jackson; Long Beach Poly; WR

2003; Brigham Harwell; Los Altos; DL/FB

2002; Whitney Lewis; St. Bonaventure; WR

2001; Hershel Dennis; Long Beach Poly; RB

2000; Tyler Ebell; Ventura; RB

1999; Matt Grootegoed; Mater Dei; RB/LB

1998; Chris Lewis; Long Beach Poly; QB

1997; DeShaun Foster; Tustin; RB/DB

1996; Antoine Harris; Loyola; TE/DE

1995; Chris Claiborne; Riverside North; LB/RB

1994; Daylon McCutcheon; Bishop Amat; RB/DB

1993; Glenn Thompkins; Eisenhower; QB

1992; Travis Kirschke; Esperanza; DL

1991; Billy Blanton; Mater Dei; QB

1990; John Walsh; Carson; QB

1989; Kevin Copeland; Dorsey; WR

1988; Derek Brown; Servite; RB

1987; Russell White; Crespi; RB

Note: * spring season
