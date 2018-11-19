Midterms, veterans and Adam Schiff: Trump's words and math just don't add up

How much Choice will be expanded under his law will depend on yet-to-be-completed regulations that will determine eligibility for veterans as well as available money for the program. The VA has yet to resolve long-term financing due to congressional budget caps that could put money for VA or other domestic programs at risk of shortfalls next year. The program's success will also depend on an overhaul of the VA's electronic medical records to allow seamless sharing of medical records with private physicians, expected to take up to 10 years.