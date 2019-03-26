Advertisement

‘El Chapo’ lawyers, seeking new trial, say jurors improperly followed news coverage

By Associated Press
Mar 26, 2019 | 9:35 AM
| New York
‘El Chapo’ lawyers, seeking new trial, say jurors improperly followed news coverage
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan in 2014. Attorneys for Guzman are asking for a new trial in light of what they say was jury misconduct during his drug conspiracy trial. (Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)

Defense attorneys say the Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman should get a new trial because jurors improperly followed media coverage of the sensational drug conspiracy case.

Guzman’s defense team said in court filings Tuesday that jury misconduct denied him the right to a fair trial.

Advertisement

Guzman was convicted last month of murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges.

The defense request cites a Vice News report that at least five jurors followed media reports and Twitter feeds during the three-month trial.

That report says jurors also were aware of potentially prejudicial claims that had been excluded from the trial.

The defense is asking the judge to hold a hearing and grant a new trial.

The U.S. attorney’s office is declining to comment.

Guzman faces life in prison at his June sentencing.

Full coverage: The saga of ‘El Chapo,’ one of the world’s biggest drug kingpins »
Advertisement
Advertisement