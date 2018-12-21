Trump’s call with Turkish leader led to U.S. pullout from Syria

With Erdogan on the line, Trump asked national security advisor John Bolton, who was listening in, why U.S. troops remained in Syria if what the Turkish president was saying was true, according to the officials. Erdogan’s point, Bolton was forced to admit, had been backed up by Mattis, Pompeo, U.S. special envoy for Syria Jim Jeffrey and special envoy for the anti-ISIS coalition Brett McGurk, who have said that Islamic State retains only 1% of its territory, the officials said.