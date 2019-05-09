U.S. tests a missile on the same day as North Korea

The U.S. Air Force has tested a missile on the same day that North Korea is suspected of having launched two short-range missiles.
The Air Force says it launched a Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
It says the launch was part of regularly scheduled tests of ICBMs to ensure they are ready for potential combat. It said the test was unrelated to any world events. It was the second such test in a little over a week. The Air Force normally does four or five such tests each year.
The ICBM test launches are planned months in advance.
The Air Force moved a Minuteman 3 missile from a launch silo controlled by the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming to the launch site at Vandenberg.
North Korea’s launch was its second in five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks with Washington could be in danger.