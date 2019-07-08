California billionaire Tom Steyer poised to announce White House run

California billionaire and liberal activist Tom Steyer will announce this week that he plans to enter the already crowded field of candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a person close to him.
The decision by Steyer, one of the biggest donors to Democratic politicians, was unexpected. He had traveled to Iowa earlier in the year to announce he would not run but would instead focus on his large grass-roots campaign to impeach President Trump.
But Steyer now appears to see an opening. The Democratic primary field remains unsettled. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance last month hurt him in polls and pierced the perception that his lead could be insurmountable.
The former hedge fund manager has been telling friends and associates that he will run. Politico reported late Sunday night that Steyer revealed his plans in a conference call with staff members at his advocacy groups.
Steyer would enter the race a considerable long shot — up against candidates with far more name recognition and robust political resumes, including Biden, and Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Masschusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
The nearly two dozen other candidates in the field already have a jump on Steyer in fundraising and endorsements. Many of the California politicians who have benefited from his largess as a donor, for example, have already declared their support for others in the race.
The 2020 race is so well underway that as Steyer readies his late start, another Californian – Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) – is already planning to drop out.