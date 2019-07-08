Eric Swalwell is expected to withdraw from presidential race, Steyer to enter

Rep. Eric Swalwell is expected to abandon his uphill run for president on Monday and announce that he will instead seek a fifth term in the House.
Swalwell’s plans were confirmed by a Capitol Hill source with knowledge of his intentions.
As expectations grew that Swalwell would exit the race, another candidate, who’d earlier said he would not mount a presidential run, was planning to announce he’d changed his mind.
California billionaire Tom Steyer aims to announce this week that he will enter the race, according to a source close to Steyer. The liberal activist had traveled to Iowa in January to announce he was not running.
Swalwell, the Bay Area congressman, has languished for months near the bottom of the polls in the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Swalwell, 38, of Dublin, Calif., had sought to cast himself as the candidate of a younger generation but was eclipsed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas.
After scrapping a visit to New Hampshire — the first primary state — Swalwell scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon in his East Bay congressional district, where he was expected to announce his decision. Officials with his campaign declined to discuss the matter before the news conference.
Swalwell had sent mixed signals on his intention to run again if his White House bid failed.In February, before announcing his candidacy, Swalwell told the San Francisco Chronicle he would “burn the boats” and not look back on his House seat.
“I would want people to know that I’m putting my all into this and I don’t have a life insurance policy,” he said. But more recently, Swalwell wavered in his vow to seek the presidency or bust.