Bernie Sanders gets stitches after run-in with glass shower door

By Associated Press
Mar 15, 2019 | 10:50 AM
| Washington
Bernie Sanders addresses a rally in North Charleston, S.C., on Thursday. (Lauren Petracca / The Post And Courier)

Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign says the Vermont senator received treatment at a walk-in clinic Friday for a minor injury while campaigning in South Carolina.

Campaign spokesman Arianna Jones told reporters that Sanders cut his head on the edge of a glass shower door, and went to a walk-in clinic. Sanders received a half-dozen stitches and was given a “clean bill of health,” she added.

Jones says Sanders is continuing with all scheduled events, including a breakfast with local clergy and a roundtable on healthcare while in South Carolina. Sanders will travel to Nevada ahead of his first rally in the early-voting state since launching his presidential bid, which will be held Saturday.

