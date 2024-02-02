Anthony Anderson spends night in ER after stunt brawl with ‘two goons and a chair’

Anthony Anderson visited an emergency room in Cape Town, South Africa, after getting bruised in an on-set stunt fight for his upcoming film “G20.”

The “black-ish” star, who recently got glowing reviews for his Emmys hosting gig, said he was hospitalized in Cape Town this week after getting hurt during a stunt fight on the set of his upcoming action-thriller, “G20.”

The 53-year-old actor described the ordeal in a Thursday Instagram post, appearing well enough to make light of the brawl, which apparently involved “two goons and a chair.”

“I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong,” Anderson wrote. “Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who!”

Anderson, who shared a photo of himself flashing a peace sign and smiling while lying on a gurney, quipped that he’s not as young as he used to be and that his CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in his back. He did, however, come away with “a deep contusion,” which is a bruise.

“That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!” he added, making even more quips in a series of hashtags: “#RQQ #G20 #setlife #moviefights #justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome #bidzaddy #acbarbeque”

The actor “is fine and back to work,” a spokesperson for Anderson said Friday in an e-mail to The Times.

Anderson’s “black-ish” co-star and on-screen wife, Tracee Ellis Ross, was among the first to comment on his post, writing: “you are not made of rubber. Im so glad you are ok.”

“Stay safe big bro. We need you,” added “Supergirl” alum Mehcad Brooks.

“Yeah man...YOU deliver the quips and let a look-a-like fight the chair. Now you know how it feels to get hit in the back crossing the middle😆🏈” wrote former NFL wide receiver Desmond Howard.

“First Alabama, now you. Them folding chairs showing out lately. 🪑 🪑 🪑” joked former CNN journalist Don Lemon, referring to last summer’s riverfront melee in Montgomery.

“Stop fighting chairs bruh!” added “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier.

“‘Nah ! f— it ‘ I can do it!!!! ‘ Cut to … this picture 😂😂😂😂😂 get well my dert!!!!” wrote comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

Pointing fingers and pulling up receipts, Anderson affirmed that the perpetrating prop was a force to be reckoned with in a second post about the incident, presenting a photo of the patterned culprit that did him in to his 1.8 million Instagram followers. (He also noted that he was back to work the next day.)

“This is the chair that whooped my ass last night!” he wrote. “Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me! Little does he know I got something for that ass! He gone learn today! #justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome #bigzaddy #acbarbeque”

“G20,” a thriller revolving around a terrorist siege of a G-20 summit, is being directed by Patricia Riggen and also stars Viola Davis, Anderson’s “black-ish” co-star Marsai Martin, Antony Starr, Ramón Rodriguez, Clark Gregg, Sabrina Impacciatore and Douglas Hodge.