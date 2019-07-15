Advertisement Politics Read the Department of Homeland Security’s plan to limit asylum accessibility By Los Angeles Times staff Jul 15, 2019 | 6:50 AM RELATED: Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans » Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Most Read Politics Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans 58m Politics On an often unpredictable Supreme Court, Justice Gorsuch is the latest wild card Jul 12, 2019 Column One A retired teacher found some seahorses off Long Beach. Then he built a secret world for them Jul 9, 2019 L.A. Now Remains found in Oregon likely those of ‘Seinfield’ actor Charles Levin Jul 14, 2019 Editorial Trump is truly America’s Bigot-in-Chief Jul 14, 2019