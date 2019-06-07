DNC chairman says debate rules fair despite candidate complaints

But that’s not how some candidates see it after Perez raised the polling and grass-roots fundraising thresholds for the third and fourth debates in September and October, doubling the marks set for the first two debates in June and July. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s campaign is adding a complaint about which polls the DNC is using to determine participants in the first debate on June 26-27, arguing that Perez’s team could end up excluding Bullock.