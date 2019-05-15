2020: Key dates on the presidential election calendar

The first Democratic Party primary debates, scheduled for late June, might serve as the official 2020 election kickoff for the more than 20 candidates seeking the party’s nomination for president.
But many other events are coming up between then and election day. That includes California joining the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, 2020.
California lawmakers in 2017 approved moving the state's primary up by three months to encourage presidential candidates to campaign in the state. Beginning in 2020, all of the state's primary elections — including those for statewide, legislative and congressional offices — will be held on the first Tuesday in March.
Here’s a list of key dates and events up until the country votes for president on Nov. 3, 2020. Many of the dates are tentative, so check back for updates.
|2019
|June 26-27
Miami
|First two Democratic primary debates
The first Democratic primary debates will be held on two successive nights. Because of the large field of candidates, up to 10 of those who qualify will be randomly assigned to each night. Viewers can watch on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.
|July 30-31
Detroit
|Second two Democratic primary debates
Like the first debates, these will also be held on two nights, and candidates will be randomly assigned. CNN, CNN International and CNN en Espanol will broadcast the debates.
|September
TBD
|Third Democratic primary debate
|October
TBD
|Fourth Democratic primary debate
|November
TBD
|Fifth Democratic primary debate
|December
TBD
|Sixth Democratic primary debate
|2020
|Democrats
vote
|Republicans
vote
|Feb. 3
|Iowa caucuses*
|Feb. 11
|New Hampshire primaries*
|Feb. 15
|South Carolina primary*
|Feb. 22
|Nevada caucus
|Feb. 25
|Nevada caucus*
|Feb. 29
|South Carolina primary
|March 3
|Alabama primaries
|Alaska convention*
|American Samoa caucus*
|Arkansas primaries*
|California primaries
|Colorado primaries
|Democrats Abroad primary
|Georgia primaries*
|Massachusetts primaries*
|Minnesota primaries
|North Carolina primaries*
|Oklahoma primaries
|Tennessee primaries*
|Texas primaries*
|Utah primary*
|Vermont primaries*
|Virginia primaries
|March 7
|Kansas caucus*
|Kentucky caucus*
|Louisiana primaries
|Maine caucus*
|March 8
|Maine caucus
|March 8
|Puerto Rico primary*
|March 10
|Hawaii caucus*
|Idaho primaries*
|Michigan primaries*
|Mississippi primaries
|Missouri primaries
|North Dakota caucus
|Ohio primaries
|Washington primaries*
|March 12
|Virgin Islands caucus*
|March 14
|District of Columbia convention
|Guam caucus*
|Northern Marianas convention*
|Wyoming convention*
|March 17
|Arizona primaries
|Florida primaries
|Illinois primaries*
|Northern Marianas convention*
|March 24
|American Samoa caucus*
|Utah caucus*
|March 30
|Wyoming caucus
|April 3
|North Dakota convention*
|April 4
|Alaska primary*
|Hawaii primary
|April 7
|Wisconsin primaries
|April 16
|Wyoming convention*
|April 21
|New York primary
|April 28
|Connecticut primaries*
|Delaware primaries*
|Maryland primaries
|New York primary
|Pennsylvania primaries*
|Rhode Island primaries*
|May 2
|Guam caucus*
|Kansas primary
|May 5
|Indiana primaries*
|May 12
|Nebraska primaries*
|West Virginia primaries
|May 19
|Kentucky primary
|Oregon primaries
|June 2
|District of Columbia primary
|Montana primaries*
|New Jersey primaries*
|New Mexico primaries*
|South Dakota primaries*
|June 6
|Virgin Islands caucus*
|June 7
|Puerto Rico primary
| July 13-16
Milwaukee
| Democratic National Convention
The Democrats would like to get Wisconsin back in their column in 2020, one reason for holding the nominating convention in Milwaukee.
| Aug. 24-27
Charlotte, N.C.
| Republican National Convention
The GOP plans to hold its nominating convention in a state that President Trump won by 3 points in the 2016 election.
|Nov. 3
| Election day
* Date subject to change.
Source: The Green Papers