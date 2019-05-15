Advertisement

2020: Key dates on the presidential election calendar

May 15, 2019 | 4:00 AM
Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are among the more than 20 candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. (Associated Press, Getty Images, EPA-Shutterstock)

The first Democratic Party primary debates, scheduled for late June, might serve as the official 2020 election kickoff for the more than 20 candidates seeking the party’s nomination for president.

But many other events are coming up between then and election day. That includes California joining the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, 2020.

California lawmakers in 2017 approved moving the state's primary up by three months to encourage presidential candidates to campaign in the state. Beginning in 2020, all of the state's primary elections — including those for statewide, legislative and congressional offices — will be held on the first Tuesday in March.

Here’s a list of key dates and events up until the country votes for president on Nov. 3, 2020. Many of the dates are tentative, so check back for updates.

2019  
June 26-27
Miami		 First two Democratic primary debates
The first Democratic primary debates will be held on two successive nights. Because of the large field of candidates, up to 10 of those who qualify will be randomly assigned to each night. Viewers can watch on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.
July 30-31
Detroit		 Second two Democratic primary debates
Like the first debates, these will also be held on two nights, and candidates will be randomly assigned. CNN, CNN International and CNN en Espanol will broadcast the debates.
September
TBD		 Third Democratic primary debate
October
TBD		 Fourth Democratic primary debate
November
TBD		 Fifth Democratic primary debate
December
TBD		 Sixth Democratic primary debate
2020   Democrats
vote		 Republicans
vote
Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses*
Feb. 11 New Hampshire primaries*
Feb. 15 South Carolina primary*
Feb. 22 Nevada caucus
Feb. 25 Nevada caucus*
Feb. 29 South Carolina primary
March 3 Alabama primaries
Alaska convention*
American Samoa caucus*
Arkansas primaries*
California primaries
Colorado primaries
Democrats Abroad primary
Georgia primaries*
Massachusetts primaries*
Minnesota primaries
North Carolina primaries*
Oklahoma primaries
Tennessee primaries*
Texas primaries*
Utah primary*
Vermont primaries*
Virginia primaries
March 7 Kansas caucus*
Kentucky caucus*
Louisiana primaries
Maine caucus*
March 8 Maine caucus
March 8 Puerto Rico primary*
March 10 Hawaii caucus*
Idaho primaries*
Michigan primaries*
Mississippi primaries
Missouri primaries
North Dakota caucus
Ohio primaries
Washington primaries*
March 12 Virgin Islands caucus*
March 14 District of Columbia convention
Guam caucus*
Northern Marianas convention*
Wyoming convention*
March 17 Arizona primaries
Florida primaries
Illinois primaries*
Northern Marianas convention*
March 24 American Samoa caucus*
Utah caucus*
March 30 Wyoming caucus
April 3 North Dakota convention*
April 4 Alaska primary*
Hawaii primary
April 7 Wisconsin primaries
April 16 Wyoming convention*
April 21 New York primary
April 28 Connecticut primaries*
Delaware primaries*
Maryland primaries
New York primary
Pennsylvania primaries*
Rhode Island primaries*
May 2 Guam caucus*
Kansas primary
May 5 Indiana primaries*
May 12 Nebraska primaries*
West Virginia primaries
May 19 Kentucky primary
Oregon primaries
June 2 District of Columbia primary
Montana primaries*
New Jersey primaries*
New Mexico primaries*
South Dakota primaries*
June 6 Virgin Islands caucus*
June 7 Puerto Rico primary
 July 13-16
Milwaukee		  Democratic National Convention
The Democrats would like to get Wisconsin back in their column in 2020, one reason for holding the nominating convention in Milwaukee.
 Aug. 24-27
Charlotte, N.C.		  Republican National Convention
The GOP plans to hold its nominating convention in a state that President Trump won by 3 points in the 2016 election.
 Nov. 3  Election day

* Date subject to change.

Source: The Green Papers

