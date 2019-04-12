Pete Buttigieg takes more combative stance against Mike Pence on 2020 campaign trail

The relationship between the two men has come under scrutiny as Buttigieg’s campaign becomes a surprise hit, raking in $7 million in donations during the first quarter. As he formally launches his White House campaign on Sunday, Buttigieg, who is gay, has emerged as a celebrated voice for LGBTQ equality and religious tolerance. And he has hardened his rhetoric toward Pence, using President Trump’s vice president as a foil representing an oppressive opposition.