Trump signs long-delayed $19.1-billion disaster aid bill

President Trump on Thursday signed a $19.1-billion disaster aid bill aimed at helping flame-ravaged areas of California and other communities across the country as they try to bounce back from hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and fires.
Trump tweeted a photo of himself holding the signed bill in what appeared to his office aboard Air Force One. The tweet came shortly after Trump landed in Ireland following a ceremony in France commemorating the D-day invasion.
Trump said the aid, which in addition to California will benefit states such as Georgia and Florida, is: “So important for our GREAT American farmers and ranchers.”
The bill languished for months amid disputes over Trump’s demand for border funding, as well as additional aid for Puerto Rico, which Trump opposed.
Trump nonetheless tweeted that the U.S. territory “should love President Trump,” claiming that, “Without me, they would have been shut out!”