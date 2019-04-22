Essential California: The O.C. jail snitch case — whatever happened?

Roman Polanski is suing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, arguing that the organization behind the Oscars failed to follow proper procedures when they expelled him last May and that his membership should be reinstated. The “Chinatown” director fled the country after pleading guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a minor and has lived in exile in Europe for the last four decades. The Academy issued a statement saying it stood by its decision to expel Polanski, who is considered a fugitive by the U.S. criminal justice system. Los Angeles Times