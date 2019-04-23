Essential California: 10,000 homes in 10 years?

Following the money: In 2016, Los Angeles voters approved a $1.2-billion bond measure to help fund housing for homeless people, with a goal of 10,000 new units in a decade. Now, after hustling to get as many housing projects started as soon as possible, city officials are coming to the end of the money available through Proposition HHH, and it’s not certain that promise will be kept. The city has committed two-thirds of the bond to secure a little more than half the units the measure was intended to subsidize. The new challenge will be figuring out how to stretch the remaining funds to make up the difference. It’s far from a sure thing. Los Angeles Times