These California bills would train nurses, judges and police how to spot their own biases

University researchers have found all people have implicit biases, or unconscious perceptions, both positive and negative, that can influence behavior. Studies suggest such internal belief systems have had an effect across a variety of industries: Women were more likely to survive a heart attack when seen by female physicians. Prosecutors are more likely to charge black suspects than white suspects in similar cases. And many orchestras now have candidates audition behind blind screens to prevent gender bias from affecting their decisions; some go so far as to hold tryouts in rooms with carpeted floors to muffle the sound of a candidate’s heels.