Essential California: Measles outbreak could threaten L.A. campuses

Measles on campus: A measles outbreak has been declared in Los Angeles County, and students on two L.A. college campuses may now be at particular risk. Young adults in California are less likely to be vaccinated than other age groups, and close campus living can be a breeding ground for disease. University officials have already confirmed that a UCLA student was among those infected, and now Los Angeles health officials are warning that students and staff at UCLA and Cal State L.A. may be at risk of catching measles. Los Angeles Times