Essential California: College admissions prestige and pressure at Palo Alto High School

“In 1955, when I was 5 years old, my parents and I, all native San Franciscans, left our hometown for ‘the country,’ Mountain View, in the heart of what was then known as Blossom Valley. (Was silicon even invented in 1955?) Houses were going up everywhere in the midst of demolished apricot, cherry, prune and other fruit tree orchards. As kids, we rode our bikes everywhere, made forts in the still-standing orchards, played in the creeks and went on picnics with our moms during the week in summer because none of them worked and they had the time to take us. We were blessed.”