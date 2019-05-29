Black Lives Matter, families absent as California police use-of-force bill advances

Absent from the Capitol were many of the families of victims of police shootings who propelled the legislation to this point with marches, rallies and an emotional and pervasive presence that kept their loved ones’ names at the forefront of a contentious conversation. While legislators opined about the bill — mostly in support — the half-empty gallery was conspicuously missing people wearing T-shirts and carrying signs demanding justice. Also absent were the mothers whose grief was often unconstrained and the raw anger that over past months has often broken the staid decorum and helped pressure legislators to acknowledge that the issue was unlikely to disappear.