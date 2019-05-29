Essential California: A minor league baseball video scandal and Fresno’s political landscape

The team apologized via Twitter at 9:15 p.m. Monday, writing that the editing was “misleading and offensive” and explaining that the video had been produced outside their front office. They issued a second tweet just before 11 p.m., clarifying that they had played the video “without seeing it in its entirety first,” and apologizing “unconditionally” to Ocasio-Cortez, and well as the team’s fans and community.