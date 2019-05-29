An ode to L.A.'s gay restaurants, where a community can find a home

Gay people have always gathered in bars or secret clubs, sacrosanct for their ability to protect us from outside evils. But more minutely, the sites function as just great places to knock back a drink after being on high alert all day in public. Every gay person who moves to a new city first seeks out the bars, to better understand the new environment. I did this in my 20s in New York as well. But many of the special, formative moments I had after coming out in a city occurred not at the bars but over meals shared with friends after the bar closed — or the next morning for brunch, which typically occurred at a laughably late 4 p.m. because we hadn’t gone to bed until 6 that morning. Often diners that sold to anyone and everyone — just like Cooper Do-Nuts — these were second-phase forums. You met your new friends on the dance floor; you got to explore their humanity in the red leather booth over a plate of fries in the back.