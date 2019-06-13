Essential California: What it was like to photograph the O.J. Simpson Bronco chase

“My Dad and my uncles and aunts invested time, love and money into starting Santa Claus Lane, off the 101 Freeway, in 1950. Uncle Pat McKeon was the general manager/owner and conductor of the miniature train. Aunt Mereon Provost lived behind the Date Shop, which featured her homemade candy. We spent a couple of weeks every year visiting from our home in Laguna Beach. Aunt Mereon gave me my first job, stamping Santa Claus in red ink on white bags. The Santa Claus bust is now a resident of Oxnard.”