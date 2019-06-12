In first admissions scandal sentencing, ex-Stanford sailing coach is spared prison

In choosing not to incarcerate Vandemoer, U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel came down on the side of the disgraced coach, who had pleaded for leniency because he did not pocket the bribes personally and quickly accepted responsibility for his crimes when he was discovered. The judge sentenced Vandemoer to one-day imprisonment, but deemed that to have already been served. She ordered him to serve two years of probation, with the first six months in home confinement.