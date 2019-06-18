Essential California: The L.A. mall meme wars

“Growing up in Seal Beach and Long Beach in the 1950s and 1960s meant lots of trips to the beach in Seal Beach and to Alamitos Bay in Long Beach. Summertime was spent swimming, digging for sand crabs, exploring for little crabs in the jetty rocks. Just as special were my mom’s stories of growing up there when the ranches were still ranches and not tract homes. My brother and I also rode our bikes through fields filled with wildflowers, salt marsh ponds and tumbleweeds. Today some of that is still there as green belts between townhomes.”