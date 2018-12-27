Today: Trump's Surprise Visit in Iraq

As the Los Angeles Times has documented, at least 179 people have died as a result of suspected street racing in Los Angeles County since 2000. Police say the illegal racing scene has only grown more popular. Is there a safer way to accommodate the need for speed? The International Brotherhood of Street Racers says yes. For decades, it organized legal races on a strip on Terminal Island; then, in the 1990s, the park closed. Today, there’s only one legal drag strip in L.A. County that’s seen as a viable alternative. As one member of the group puts it: “A track is not going to stop street racing from happening, but it is going to put a dent in the number of fatalities.”