Beware of Russian bots under the bed

You can hardly blame me for being suspicious. I mean, the 2016 election, anyone? Somebody was working overtime to persuade Americans that the election was rigged and that diversity was dangerous. That same Somebody bought a lot of ads on Facebook and Twitter and then broke in to the Democrats’ e-mail servers so they could make a delivery to Wikileaks. Twitter had to deactivate 3,000 accounts. That’s a lot of default eggs to crack.