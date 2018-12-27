Remember the iPads? L.A. Unified needs more transparency and caution on reorganization

Other pieces of the proposal are meant to bring about more efficiency. Right now, Beutner says, there are various types of specialized counselors helping students. One might counsel homeless kids, another might be an expert on navigating the district’s graduation requirements, and so forth — but each school gets just a few hours a week of each counselor’s time. Needs don’t always coincide with those few hours, so Beutner’s idea is to have the counselors cross-trained in all the specializations. These more broadly trained counselors could then be located at individual schools at or near full time.