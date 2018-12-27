Shaky Clippers hold off Kings’ late scoring run in 127-118 victory

Indeed, the Clippers led by 12 after scoring 39 first-quarter points and as many as 21 points in the first half as the Kings, who owned the NBA’s second-highest three-point shooting percentage entering Wednesday, missed their first nine shots from behind the arc and finished the first half one for 13. The Kings make no apologies for their uptempo style of play and dare opponents to keep pace; it’s a way of tiring opponents for the fourth quarter, Rivers figured.