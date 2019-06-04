Today: Mexico Makes Its Anti-Tariff Case

Catalina may be known as “the island of romance” thanks to a song by the Four Preps, but have you ever shopped for groceries there? For decades, many of its roughly 4,000 residents had to travel “over town” (i.e., the mainland) to buy at least some of their provisions. Now the island’s only city, Avalon, has a large Vons catering to their needs. Though it’s been a hit, there are still a few holdouts who don’t think the market is super.