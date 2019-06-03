Police swarm Del Amo mall after gunman opens fire inside center

Police were responding to reports of gunfire Monday afternoon at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance.
Law enforcement sources said the gunfire broke out near the mall’s food court and that one person was injured. It was unclear the nature of the person’s injury. The victim was taken away by ambulance.
The source said police believe the gunman either fled or is hiding somewhere in the mall.
Some mall shoppers said on social media said they heard shots. But the sources said they don’t consider the situation an active shooting at this time.
Police departments across the South Bay were helping Torrance police at the mall, said Hawthorne Police Chief Michael Ishii.
Shoppers said the mall had been evacuated.