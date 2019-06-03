Geena Davis, David Lynch, Lina Wertmüller and Wes Studi to receive honorary Oscars

Davis, who won an Oscar for her supporting performance in “The Accidental Tourist” and has starred in such films as “Thelma & Louise,” “The Fly” and “A League of Their Own,” is the founder and chair of the nonprofit Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which is dedicated to eliminating gender bias and stereotypes in entertainment and boosting roles for women. In 2015, she launched the Bentonville Film Festival to support women and diversity in the entertainment industry.