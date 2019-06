California’s long-overlooked Central Valley holds new allure for 2020 candidates

Candidate visits to the valley evoke the inevitable parallels to Kennedy, for whom the region played an outsize role in his 1968 presidential campaign. It was on a flight to Delano to visit with labor leader Cesar Chavez, a close ally who helped cement Kennedy’s popularity with Latino farmworkers, that he told aides he had decided to run for president. Kennedy embarked on a six-stop train tour from Fresno to Sacramento a week before the California primary, which he won just before his assassination.