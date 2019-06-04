Gavin Newsom’s dangerously loose lips

The misinformation about the safety of vaccination is about as contagious as measles itself, and it has scared parents into eschewing medicine that without question makes their children safer. The result has been an erosion of vaccination rates and the inevitable outbreak that comes when so-called herd immunity is compromised. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that this year the U.S. has suffered the most measles cases since 1992. There have been so many cases from New York to Los Angeles so far this year that the U.S. could lose the measles-eradication status it’s had since 2000.