Earl Paysinger, longtime LAPD leader, dies at 64

Earl C. Paysinger, a pillar of the Los Angeles Police Department and a respected leader in South L.A. who was credited with driving down crime by focusing on community partnerships, died Monday. He was 64.

Paysinger was with his family at a hospital when he died from cancer, according to LAPD Cmdr. Al Labrada.

During 41 years with the LAPD, Paysinger rose through the ranks from patrol officer to first assistant chief, the second-highest ranking post in the department.

Chief Michel Moore said on Facebook that he visited Paysinger on Monday morning at the hospital. Citing Paysinger’s initials, he said, “ECP will be three letters that will forever stand for a man with a tireless work ethic who knew cops count. Who cared deeply for our communities youth. A professional and family man I respected for his dedication to his family, beliefs and convictions.”

Community activist Najee Ali said he was a teenager 35 years ago when he first met Paysinger “in an era where there was tremendous tension between the black residents of South Los Angeles and the LAPD.”

“Paysinger was one of the few officers our community trusted,” Ali said.

After retiring from the LAPD in 2016, Paysinger took a position at the University of Southern California as the vice president for civic engagement. USC President Carol Folt told community members gathered for a holiday party Monday evening about Paysinger’s death, since he was expected to be present for the party.

He is survived by his wife, Miguel, and two sons.

